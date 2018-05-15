Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC

More
ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with Democratic congressional candidate Chrissy Houlahan ahead of the Pennsylvania primary.
4:38 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55190322,"title":"Female candidates hope to change Pennsylvania's all-male delegation in DC","duration":"4:38","description":"ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with Democratic congressional candidate Chrissy Houlahan ahead of the Pennsylvania primary. ","url":"/US/video/female-candidates-hope-change-pennsylvanias-male-delegation-dc-55190322","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.