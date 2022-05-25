'We are fighting state by state and law by law': Abortion rights attorney

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke to the Center for Reproductive Rights senior staff attorney Hillary Schneller on the battle over trigger laws on abortion rights after the Supreme Court's decision.

