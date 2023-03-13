Figure skating phenom Starr Andrews: ‘You can do anything you put your mind to’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to American figure skater Starr Andrews about making history as the first Black woman to medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 35 years.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live