Transcript for What to do if you find yourself suddenly unemployed

Back now with the frightening proposition facing us as unemployment figures skyrocket. Goldman Sachs reportedly predicting two million Americans are expected to apply for benefits by next week. It's a personal financial expert furnished to ruby is here with us now with some useful suggestions whether you've just lost your full time. Or your hourly wage job or you've here you may be laid off in the futures have parties welcome back and thanks for being with us. When a star with those people who have recently found themselves suddenly unemployed what are some of the first things they should be doing. The first thing exactly to apply for unemployment if you are officially you roll your company Enid is just temporary some people are being furloughed with their hours cut back or there are ICC. With that with the content of the making comeback and in two months or a month. You can probably saw qualify for unemployment insurance and goody your State's website that's why. There's a back up right now so anticipate a bit of a weight are right now we are hearing from a lot of experts saying we are headed for a recession so things may be getting. Much worse before they get better so why should we all be doing financially to prepare for that. You're number one responsibility right now is to save your money shore up that cash cushion I remember I laid off in the 2009 recession. The unemployment rate was sky high and it to people about eight months on average to find a job so if you fall into that category at losing your job know that. You wanna have at least six to twelve months of seedings and how do you find that stating I'm thing really weird stuff right now thing like. You know what stop paying more than the minimums on your debt take that cash and put in savings of Iraq irate even contributing tube baby takes some of those contributions out penalty free tax free. And puts them in a liquid savings account. Top look into your deferring your rents deferring your mortgage don't feel bad about it this is not anybody's fault yeah although is it normal rules are count about the window at this point. And you have a very interesting savings tip for couples I love this a Tel of one about it. Yeah has so this approach tip for couples out there who are dual earner is try not just one person in com and banking the other person's incompetence is how many people say about for big ticket items but that's. Their wedding or a new house. In this crisis this could also work for you and it's an experiment try for a week or to want her to pay cycles and see how it goes. It's a great way to accelerate that savings Cushing get motivate and and then go back to seeding in other ways all right very important and useful information their furnished thanks so much for joining us today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.