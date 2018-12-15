Transcript for Firefighter narrowly avoids being crushed by gas station canopy

The video is astonishing. It's from money at the new at a price point gas station in limbo Amanda we're told as a volunteer firefighter stopped to pump gas. It its no heart for hours before. With a video slow down you can see him walking toward the gas tank as the canopy starts bawling the forced took it often gets beat. Seconds later he got up at daughter walking around appeared to have a floor back. I was done. Flabbergasted. Owner Phil Phillips of the audit was designed to hold twenty pounds of pressure per square foot. Point six years now and I've never seen won't be found them. He has pictures of proof of what he thought was impossible. Doubles in the freezer at the top his wife was working inside the store not often these dwindles. When it happened. Panic. And and started screaming. Ever think that's gonna happen. Now suddenly Ka boom. Watching the video you can feed the moment that the man looked up just before he went out of the way. It was likely alerted by a thunderous sales. How I thought somebody head. Ryan into our star birch tree truck. And tipped it over into the store the panic inside grew as they realized someone was at the pumps. But the wiggles were blocked by the snow and appalling get a peak. And they couldn't see outside it took awhile before they realized he was all right. We can pick matter wouldn't next part I can't think people get a nimble and can let me jump. Eyewitness News.

