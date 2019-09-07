Firefighters rescue dog stuck under concrete patio

More
The fire department had to cut a section of the patio to rescue the pup in Perris, California.
0:39 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue dog stuck under concrete patio
Radiator when they call them. There road. I don't returns. Yes I gotta be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The fire department had to cut a section of the patio to rescue the pup in Perris, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64220252","title":"Firefighters rescue dog stuck under concrete patio","url":"/US/video/firefighter-rescue-dog-stuck-concrete-patio-64220252"}