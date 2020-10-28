Firefighters battle Blue Ridge blaze

More
Firefighters in Southern California are battling two explosive wildfires that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of residents.
0:51 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters battle Blue Ridge blaze
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Firefighters in Southern California are battling two explosive wildfires that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of residents.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73885782","title":"Firefighters battle Blue Ridge blaze","url":"/US/video/firefighters-battle-blue-ridge-blaze-73885782"}