Firefighters rescue woman dangling from Oregon bridge

More
Albany firefighters successfully brought the woman to safety.
1:28 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue woman dangling from Oregon bridge
And you. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"Albany firefighters successfully brought the woman to safety. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64301710","title":"Firefighters rescue woman dangling from Oregon bridge","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-woman-dangling-oregon-bridge-64301710"}