Transcript for Firefighters tackle major wildfire in Northern California

And in the meantime firefighters continue to battle a separate wildfire. In northern California so will Reeve is in Sonoma County following that for us will. Hey Kimberly here in Sonoma County 161000. Acres and counting burning in the Kincaid fire Jeff. 5% contained. Per the last reports right now though the wean has died down it is going to be helpful for the firefighters who need to try to get the upper hand on this thing. As more wins com into the area this coming weekend. This fire has been pretty destructive luckily no major injuries or too many structures. Affected because it's a relatively lightly populated area but the reports are 49 structures at least destroyed. Like these right here up in flames across a road which just gives you a bit of a sense. Of how unpredictable this fire was and how wind driven it was on one side of the road is our is that charred home on the other side all the way up here. Is they held these are the mountains these are where the vineyards are being used that is where the fire really began that is where the smoke. Really was billowing and where the fire came tearing down that hill and jumped the road just one example and just to see how smoky it is I should really be wearing this. If you come Whitney. And look down that road. You can barely see anything that's what it's like all through this valley smoked is completely blanketing the entire area because there is. No wind that note is expected to change. This coming weekend. Red flag warnings in effect high winds possibly record wins. In the area so firefighters are really racing. Against time to get this fire out or at least contain so it doesn't get really catastrophic in the coming days meanwhile. They are looking into the cause of the fire right now preliminary reports are. The PGE and eve the local utility company the largest in the state. May have all role in that fire transmission. Senator might have. Lost power and then sparked the fire still though unconfirmed. So no not too much speculating there but that is being considered as a possible cause of the fire we will find more out. About that in the coming days as this region of California gets a brief respite right now. But prepares for more possible damage. That could end up like this so everyone have to be very careful evacuations. Still in place people should not come back here until this police say to be so. That won't be the case. For at least a few days as these winds picked up fire very much a real threat here in northern California Kimberly. Yes it's unbelievable a very different scene from mad we hope everyone. Stay safe.

