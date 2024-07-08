Firefighters work to rescue driver caught in flood

First responders work to rescue a driver caught in high waters in Texas. ABC7 meteorologist Jeff Smith reports on flash flood warnings caused by Tropical Storm Beryl.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live