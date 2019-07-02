Transcript for Flash flood warnings extended as storms move east

We go now to the rank from Mott and a. Roads are closed and a water continues to rise as overnight storms swept across middle Tennessee a 53 year old woman losing her life after she was swept away while trying to walk across a bridge. Just down the road and minutes later all water rescue after someone was stuck in their car as water continued to rise residence in this area saying it was tough to make it home last night. Come home about. Nan fifteen last night in the end up sleeping in my car I couldn't even get across some woke up a little while ago but we'll isn't coffee. Router and chase say what I can do you know to get out. And is still all the over Marbury still getting into the house. Now the water goes down we're starting to get our first look at some of the damage and just how high that water was this SUV where someone was saved last night. The water all the way up to the windshield. And this field covered in water usually sitting empty even debris scattered throughout the tree line. Now as time goes on of forties still warning drivers to be safe and cautious as they are still debris. And the mud and even water covering some of these roadways. For ABC news I'm Greg Lamotte name Cheatham county Tennessee back to you Natalie. Frank think he.

