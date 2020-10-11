Transcript for Flooding threat continues in Florida

Time now for a look at your Tuesday morning whether. South Florida is drying out after widespread flooding from tropical storm Ada nearly eighteen inches of rain fell in some areas near Fort Lauderdale. This Lamborghini was nearly submerged it is expected to move north in the Gulf of Mexico. For several days meanwhile expect rain today from the Great Lakes of the deep south. Snow will fall west of the Mississippi River some areas could get six inches your high temperatures today. 35 in Minneapolis but a record highs are possible in Chicago and Detroit. Sixties in LA and Phoenix.

