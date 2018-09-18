Transcript for Florence relief: Agencies trying to give people much-needed supplies after disaster

Wanna go now to annaly route was in Wilmington north Carolina at a distribution. Center give us a sense of what their responses like there. Am only thank you so much for joining us can you give us a sense of what's going on the distribution center. Good morning yes of course this is one of three distribution centers in Wilmington and hey look back here. How are the cars extent that we first arrived about an hour now it aground multiple blocks down mystery. Here's what they're getting these agencies trying to get people some much needed supplies here's eight talent at and marries those are meals ready to eat it don't require anything you can eat it right away. A case of water because a lot of people are running low on water and also each vehicle it comes through here. Is getting its heart we're hearing a lot of people have storm and wind damage on their home. It rained this morning so they're trying to prevent more water damage so you see these cars coming to bite you up in line here at these Cree is with the civilian air patrol. They load up the vehicle with all that supplies and ending move them out it's a very well orchestrated systems here because we're hearing that there is a lot of me. Air trying to serve and that's. Act thirty and shaky. And that talking to the fence there's also walk up available seeking con Manning get water. Saying that they are theory grateful that this is being mean we're all entertaining it's hard to getting here stale as he just hurting even mention. So they're trying to help as much as possible when these folks many of them had not had electricity for several days now. They're running out of food and their water so they're trying to get an at least something to get by for a few days. Act to help as it is this recovery still very much on selling in some cases water still rising. Bright and early you mentioned the gratitude that people are expressing but I wonder when you talk to residents do they feel. But the approach to this storm has been some. You know we've heard some people say that they have not seen as many government officials are from agencies as they. Item light overall though them more the focus has been on that mentality of Wilmington strong we've heard so many people talk about. How they're going to be and together and help each other in the community at some of these that's right here is weakened in every show you. At air from here in Wilmington and they came out to try to help their ballots at ends. And that is really at a tell you much more ad that says it's about people trying to help one another. It's set up positive attitude you're seeing smiles adhere even though it's obviously a very trying time. They're trying to keep spear it's not that trying to really get through this together and do you have a sense given the supplies that are available act that distribution center. How much longer and it's back to be up and running. You know it's hard to talent they have that he's Alley it's nothing down here I didn't hear a lot of calls for arts and I know. They were trying to get more than back being on as as all these cars now come up there is a parking lot with cents semi trucks that I bet half supplies in and the ad public information officer here on site told us that they thing. Hauling this applies in over the last couple of days. As they started hearing about such a need. Selanne yeah it seems as though they haven't that he and alliant like I said there hoping to serve between thirty and 161000 people. And acting after that it would need time to reassess and see if they need to bring in what supplies right and we wrapping the so much.

