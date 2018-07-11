Florida man attacked by crocodile after breaking into alligator farm

More
Surveillance video shows a man jumping a fence and leaping into the crocodile pool.
1:37 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida man attacked by crocodile after breaking into alligator farm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59034914,"title":"Florida man attacked by crocodile after breaking into alligator farm","duration":"1:37","description":"Surveillance video shows a man jumping a fence and leaping into the crocodile pool.","url":"/US/video/florida-man-attacked-crocodile-breaking-alligator-farm-59034914","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.