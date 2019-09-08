Florida man drives golf cart into a Walmart

More
The man was arrested and some customers were treated for injuries at the scene.
0:34 | 08/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida man drives golf cart into a Walmart
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The man was arrested and some customers were treated for injuries at the scene.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64879990","title":"Florida man drives golf cart into a Walmart ","url":"/US/video/florida-man-drives-golf-cart-walmart-64879990"}