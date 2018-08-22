Florida police searching for man seen on camera setting car on fire

Surveillance video caught the man pouring a bottle of fuel on top of the vehicle then lighting it on fire in Miramar, Florida.
0:29 | 08/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida police searching for man seen on camera setting car on fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

