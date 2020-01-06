How a Florida retailer is successfully adjusting as states reopen

More
Kim Livengood, owner of the Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, discusses how she created a virtual marketplace and the safety measures she's implemented to keep customers safe as the market reopens.
2:21 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How a Florida retailer is successfully adjusting as states reopen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"Kim Livengood, owner of the Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, discusses how she created a virtual marketplace and the safety measures she's implemented to keep customers safe as the market reopens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70997346","title":"How a Florida retailer is successfully adjusting as states reopen","url":"/US/video/florida-retailer-successfully-adjusting-states-reopen-70997346"}