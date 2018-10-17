Transcript for FLOTUS safe after mechanical issue on plane

Maybe humid a scare in the air for the First Lady after a plane she was on was forced to turn around due to a burning smell reported on board. Our own David Curley has the details on that David what happened here. Well it's say the special plane that that military the air force flies for members of the government the vice president flies on an aircraft similar to this. It is called a Boeing C 32 this is a C 32 hey it's a some 57 that you flown on. Commercially but it's been souped up by the military. By the air force and what happened was on a flight to Philadelphia this morning. There was some smoke some kind of haze in the cabin. The pool reporter was told that there was mechanical issue they were turning around and coming back we've had some reports there was a communications. Part of the aircraft that may have been overheating. And so they returned to Washington DC you're seeing the pictures here from. Joint base Andrews were the military flies. The First Lady the president and others from the aircraft landed safely in fact the first lady's RD got a lot of smaller military aircraft and is in Philadelphia. At this hour day and she's gone on as the investigation continues into exactly. What went wrong with that 32 way. Am sure they'll be looking into that but the White House send him a second flight was much less eventful. And the president says the First Lady has just fine happy to report that they occur earlier senior transportation correspondent we appreciate it David thanks event.

