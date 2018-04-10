Transcript for Football star with disability lands college scholarship

West's Abrams Alex pearl group has always been an active hit. I get a lot of baseball when I was younger more than football more than basketball more than. Most are wrestling. He's the star athlete but he's also special for another reason these achievements. Environment going effort coming up things. I didn't wanna be seen as. Black and now with organized wanted to do you. That. There. Due to a complicated snipper Alex was bored with one hand. Now it's on its way to becoming a decision one athlete and even getting attention from the Seahawks star with a similar story. It and in not really. I didn't really expect it. The Seahawks drafted she can Griffin this year also born with one hand. In Griffin tweeted to Alec last week after his scholarship announcement is emotional as this you know when inspiration everybody. You know how could you not root for that guy Alex's team needs just one of the guys something he occasionally remind his head coach. And we come over and tie issues and I'm attraction coached averages as she needs creek outside issues an island down he can get issues that he's looking over the guys. A goats died Echostar measures is all that want a few people insist the most down there you know hardworking. Has passed the base things artwork he puts in more work than anybody ever Matt hard work it's paying off for a one of the kind after.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.