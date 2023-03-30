Former FBI agent examines potential outcomes of the Trump indictment

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Asha Rangappa, former FBI agent and senior lecturer at Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, about the possible charges recommended by the Trump grand jury.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live