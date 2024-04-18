Former President Trump’s trial strategy

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News’ investigative reporter, Olivia Rubin, and executive editorial producer, John Santucci, to discuss former President Trump’s trial as a jury has been chosen.

April 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live