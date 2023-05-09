Fort Hood renamed to Fort Cavazos after Hispanic general

The military base is now named after Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a Texas native who became the Army’s first Latino four-star general.

May 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live