New fossil exhibit debuts at Smithsonian

More
The museum is opening a new fossil exhibit with a focus on climate change.
0:58 | 06/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New fossil exhibit debuts at Smithsonian

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The museum is opening a new fossil exhibit with a focus on climate change.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63493862","title":"New fossil exhibit debuts at Smithsonian ","url":"/US/video/fossil-exhibit-debuts-smithsonian-63493862"}