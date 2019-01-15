Transcript for Fraternity suspended following student's death

A fraternity at the University of California Irvine has been suspend after the death of a freshman student. At an off campus home in this morning we're hearing for the first time from the young man's grief stricken father KABC's correctly has the story. That's biggest fear. He's losing a child you know you're not supposed to bury her kids dill Domingo is still trying to understand how and why his son is dawn. Eighteen year old Noah demean goat died at this home near UC Irvine its campus early Saturday morning. Campus officials called the fresh prince father to the school over the weekend. He cleaned out his son's dorm room devastating you have to clear out year. Kids clothes walked in there and forcing and it was. Grabbed his pillow and. In what she's crying we. A little bit the cause of no is death is under investigation neighbors say there was a large party at the home that night. In the meantime UCI administrators have placed his fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon on interim suspension. The vice chancellor released this statement. We will be working with the Greek community you see eye to provide support to affected members. We will also closely examine the larger context in which this tragedy occurred. For dale the focus right now is celebrating his youngest child's life. The high school athlete registered as a biology major and wanted to steady could be C elegy. Long term going to be training for an NBA team so he had lots of genes that unfortunately. I knocking meters dale says he still waiting on lots of answers and wonders if his son's death could have been prevented you know whatever the outcome. No we'll find out what happened. And things have to just change the university also offered its condolences of family of this young man an autopsy is scheduled. Report inner mind Gregory ABC seven Eyewitness News.

