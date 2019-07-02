Transcript for Frozen cat revived after being found in Montana snow bank

So cats have nine lives this one do you very least seven album quite a few of them earnings floppy. Her owners and on cannot. Be our Buffy rose in the snow bank and responsive. Just ten degrees outside when she got to the vet it. For temperature was so well it didn't even register on the best thermometer which goes down to ninety to green afterwards you aren't you warming and water and blankets her temperature was still too low but then. Very few more hours walked the started moving. They couldn't believe I did it sounds unbelievable she's now fully recovered or owners say. She stays indoors. Smart little big say in give up on floppy right proven that the line there yeah Jeff but.

