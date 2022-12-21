FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried waives extradition to US

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in a Bahamian court on Wednesday morning after he announced that he was waiving extradition. ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on the latest in the case.

December 21, 2022

