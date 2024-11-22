Gaetz on his plans for the future

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pam Bondi to replace Matt Gaetz as his pick for U.S. attorney general. Plus, a Texas board approved a new K-5 curriculum that allows Bible teachings in classrooms.

November 22, 2024

