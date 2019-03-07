Transcript for Garbage truck turned upright after crashing near NYC's Lincoln Tunnel

We're back we'll have more now on the sanitation truck crash and for 95 take a look. The truck has now been up Friday you can see and hear from news copter seven let's check in with Sheehan and sound Shannon. You were starting to see sometimes the lessons of normalcy that base he returned to just terrific after. He sees it that garbage truck has an effect been upgraded although it's still sits on the west side of 95 after. Reading off an overpass at palisades avenue. We have another vehicle that was caught up in that crash down a little bit his damp it looked up to tow truck that will bring up. Street spotters have animals that investigation still continues above the viaduct all of these accidents still pleased that caused them this but. Count to 31 street on top of the screen big difference now is that we're seeing the city buses coming through some authority bus service has received although. Massive delays because of all of these issues. At least there is some progress but it is still just a nightmare of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.