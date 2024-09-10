Georgia sheriff whose office investigated 2023 school shooting threat speaks out

Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing two students and two teachers in Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, located in Barrow County.

September 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live