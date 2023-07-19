Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation expands to multiple states

Investigators are now going beyond Long Island, New York, searching the suspect's property in South Carolina and exploring any possible connections to unsolved cases in Nevada.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live