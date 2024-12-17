Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect being charged with 7th murder

Prosecutors have linked Rex Heuermann to the death of several other unsolved killings, including Valerie Mack, a New Jersey woman whose remains were discovered in Manorville and near Gilgo Beach.

December 17, 2024

