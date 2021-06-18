24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

GITMO whistleblowers talk about their experience for the first time

Former Deputy FBI Counsel Spike Bowman and Assistant JAG Mark Mccary discuss their work pushing back against aggressive interrogation techniques at GITMO.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live