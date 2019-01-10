Transcript for A glimpse inside LA's 1st cannabis cafe

And finally our rest in West Hollywood is going to pot and customers just cannot wait it as the nation's first Canada's cafe Carlos. Grander from our station in Los Angeles has the smoky details. Everyone is smoking in this restaurant Lowell farms cafe is the first legal can of its restaurant and lounge in the US. We want to kind of break the stigma against Canada so we wanted to create an environment where people could come through believe. Can see and also enjoy a really fantastic meal. When you walk in you can get help from a flower host to find the right can Davis or face. They know that for many first timers this might be a bit overwhelming. We always when it feel very approachable. I don't want my knowledge by any means you need someone young hump her mom or on and taking it and it's the office that I wouldn't be able to have a conversation let them. And hopefully they leave here feeling a little more secure about there personal relationship but had events. The idea is to serve quality food and they see candidates can enhance the taste. And don't expect a smoke filled restaurant. But we have put in translation systems. There's a state of the art air filtration system outside as well also is not as cloudy as one would imagine it would be. The restaurant looks to attract tourists who come to visit California from state. That don't allow candidates for recreational use I come from Kentucky it's in a non legal state and. People drive out it's the middle now waves to smoke people we'll. Go to extremely links to see smoke and an end up having to drive other smoking I think it's nice hit his unit safe place to come and enjoy canvas and and good food so yeah I think it's tickets written and this is the first of eight Canada's cafes that are set to open in West Hollywood. I'm Carlos from ABC seven Eyewitness News.

