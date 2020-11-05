These golfers in upstate New York didn't let a little bit of May snow interrupt their

More
Some golf courses in the state have been allowed to reopen under strict guidelines.
0:32 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for These golfers in upstate New York didn't let a little bit of May snow interrupt their

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"Some golf courses in the state have been allowed to reopen under strict guidelines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70617308","title":"These golfers in upstate New York didn't let a little bit of May snow interrupt their","url":"/US/video/golfers-upstate-york-bit-snow-interrupt-game-70617308"}