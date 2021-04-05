Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:45","description":"Police say a good Samaritan who jumped off a Maryland bridge to save a young child wants to remain anonymous despite being a hero.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77487679","title":"Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous","url":"/US/video/good-samaritan-jumps-off-bridge-save-child-stay-77487679"}