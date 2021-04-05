Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous

More
Police say a good Samaritan who jumped off a Maryland bridge to save a young child wants to remain anonymous despite being a hero.
0:45 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Police say a good Samaritan who jumped off a Maryland bridge to save a young child wants to remain anonymous despite being a hero.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77487679","title":"Good Samaritan jumps off bridge to save child, but wants to stay anonymous","url":"/US/video/good-samaritan-jumps-off-bridge-save-child-stay-77487679"}