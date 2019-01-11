Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion

The Alphabet-owned firm confirmed on Friday it had agreed to acquire the wearable fitness-tech company.
Google tried to remain in step with its competition and it's turning to step count our fifth bit to help. The Internet giant announcing plans to buy the fitness tracking company for two point one billion dollars a deal. We give Google a foothold in the wearable electronics business but it also raises questions about privacy since pick bit collects a variety of user data.

