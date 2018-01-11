Transcript for Google employees walk out to protest handling of sexual misconduct allegations

Thousands of Google employees walked out of offices from around the world today including here in Manhattan to protest. How the company handled sexual misconduct claims by some of its top executives in Chelsea's. The workers gathered in a parks today many held signs that read. Not okay Google policies are Porter and. Lives outside the company's headquarters here in Chelsea on eighth avenue where the walkout began at around 11 o'clock this morning hundreds of Google salespeople and software engineers. Walking out in protest. Over the company's employment practices that Google employees this year in Chelsea roughly. 18100 people. And it looked at one point is of a large percentage of them took. Part in all of this at all apparently stems from recent revelations that the company paid millions in severance packages to male executives. Accused of sexual harassment and then did so quietly. Who insisted originally that the criticisms were exaggerated but the CEO has since apologized. Ed has promised reforms after a large rally in a nearby park which you saw a moment ago they returned to work. By about muses about 45 minutes the walkout was done with the management approval is taking place in Google offices around the world today. Protesters believe the global media attention will force the company to make. Changes. Google to enforce the aid provisions of the thirty happened to us. It takes seriously claims of people who are harassed and respond to them appropriately and not sweep them under the rug. I was more and I. It's a good thing that's happening. Haven't coming out standing up for ourselves we're kind of the little people here so hopefully if some of the Arab student you know it'll make a ripple effect definitely. Well there was no official crowd estimate that at one point it did appear as if a large percentage of the Google's Chelsea employees were taking part. And an equal numbers of men and red. Why did Chelsea and.

