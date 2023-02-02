GOP votes to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from House committee

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and MaryAlice Parks report on the House voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs committee.

February 2, 2023

