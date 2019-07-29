Grandmother wants 'justice' for 6-year-old grandson killed in California shooting

The grandmother of a six-year-old killed during the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival described her grandson, Stephen, as "a really happy boy, a really loving boy."
07/29/19

