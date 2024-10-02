Group of people stand in chest-high water in flooded home from Hurricane Helene

A group of North Carolina residents found themselves standing in chest-deep water with pets inside a Hendersonville home after over 30 inches of rain fell in parts of the state from Hurricane Helene.

October 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live