Gun violence prevention groups brace for Trump's 'concealed carry reciprocity' law

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to "protect self-defense everywhere it is under siege."

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live