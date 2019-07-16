Half a million people to storm Area 51

Nearly half a million believers have declared they're rushing Area 51 to "see them aliens."
Transcript for Half a million people to storm Area 51
I social media prank to storm area 51 in Nevada have apparently. Gotten a bit out ahead. There FaceBook site is calling for a raid on the mysterious air force base to quote. See them aliens it adds but you move faster than their bullets. Air force is now monitoring this situation because more than one point two million people have responded as going. To this September a bed they also said and that they can't stop assault. Your rock you we fear you picked on me for saying something. Over pronouncing that seem them a millions. Of Stephen Elliott made him its see them alienate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

