Halloween celebration transformed into contactless drive-thru event

More
Los Angeles residents were able enjoy some pumpkin-related fun at a ranch in Calabasas.
2:29 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Halloween celebration transformed into contactless drive-thru event
I. Yeah. Okay. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"Los Angeles residents were able enjoy some pumpkin-related fun at a ranch in Calabasas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73886319","title":"Halloween celebration transformed into contactless drive-thru event","url":"/US/video/halloween-celebration-transformed-contactless-drive-event-73886319"}