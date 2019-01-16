Transcript for Hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant kills 1, injures 2

Some new details now on a deadly hammer attack at a restaurant in Brooklyn this morning we have learned a chef was killed and two other employees were hurt. The chaos unfolded last night at seafood buff fate that's in sheep said today. Eyewitness News reporter can't isn't count is live there at the scene in detail the suspect is disturbing. Poor rob this salve restaurant is latest teen frozen in time that he take a look he concedes surrounded in crime tape. But the open sign is still on this. To attack catching everyone inside off guard and we know that the suspect was taken to the hospital overnight for valuation he's now at the 61 precinct and he'll eventually be charged. Now we learned overnight that 34 year old who five pond. Who was a chef at the seaport but they on demons avenue was killed in that attack that happened around 5 PM Tuesday. Witnesses say the attack was unprovoked the 34 year old man in some type of uniform walked in and again swinging at employees. He not only struck the shaft but the sixty year old owner Andy fifty year old manager. Gordon now of the hospital in critical condition and we spoke with the owner of a restaurant across the street who opened her doors for those who bring in and searching for help. American men and they said that a guy came crazy would have learned to stuff happening. Ten people and people when of the way is actually came in here and said that he just started screaming and increasing. Yeah we also understand that suspect tried to run after the attack but police quickly tracking him down and they nearby parking their rides we should find out later on today. About charges he will be facing life here in sheepshead bay this morning Candace McAllen channel seven. Eyewitness News.

