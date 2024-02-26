Handcuffed prisoner escapes from hospital: Police

Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody for car theft, escaped from Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia on Monday morning, police said.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live