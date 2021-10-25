What happened to FBI informant at recruitment meeting for eventual bomb plot

Dan Day was secretly recording a meeting Patrick Stein called in a remote Kansas field to plan an attack on Muslim refugees when Day passed out. Watch &quot;The Informant&quot; on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live