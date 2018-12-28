What happened the night JFK, Jr.'s plane disappeared

More
A pilot who was one of the last people to see JFK, Jr. alive describes the conditions on the evening of July 16, 1999, for 'The Last Days of John F. Kennedy, Jr.,' airing Jan. 3 at 9 pm ET on ABC.
2:27 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What happened the night JFK, Jr.'s plane disappeared

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60054925,"title":"What happened the night JFK, Jr.'s plane disappeared","duration":"2:27","description":"A pilot who was one of the last people to see JFK, Jr. alive describes the conditions on the evening of July 16, 1999, for 'The Last Days of John F. Kennedy, Jr.,' airing Jan. 3 at 9 pm ET on ABC.","url":"/US/video/happened-night-jfk-jrs-plane-disappeared-60054925","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.