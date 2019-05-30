Harvard honors German Chancellor Angela Merkel with doctorate degree

The four-term chancellor of Germany was honored Thursday with a Doctor of Laws degree thanks to her steadfast "pursuit and practice of democratic governance."
05/30/19

She was born and harm or the daughter of a pastor and a teacher. She grew up in east Germany in the days of the Communist regime. She was a star student in Russian and mathematics and went on to study the sixth. In time. She earned a Ph.D. in quantum chemistry. And worked as a research scientist. In east Berlin. Done in 1989. The Berlin Wall fell. And she embraced. What was to become part lights Paramount purpose. The pursuit and practice of democratic. Governance. We welcome. And we honor the four term chancellor terminate her excellent state on the love dare tell. Quantum chemist. Turned stall worked states persons. Resolution. Resolute in devotion to democratic values. A wall came down. And she grows up. Beating her nation. With strength. And savvy. In guiding Europe through challenge. And change. Bungalow tort the miracle. Doctor of laws. The broad. Plus. First leg.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

