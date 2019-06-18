Transcript for Harvard rescinds Parkland survivor's admission

A survivor of the Parkland for a high school shooting attack of apologizing for all lie remarks that got his admission to Harvard revoked. Kyle cashew who says his acceptance was taken back up for some of his text messages and other writings were posted online. They included racist and anti Semitic language Kyle now calls the comments idiotic and petty. And he says that they don't represented a person he is today says last year's massacre he has championed gun rights. And the Second Amendment while pushing school safety measures.

