HBCU administrator's death by suicide sparks outrage at Lincoln University

Dr. Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey died by suicide after accusing university leadership of workplace mistreatment.

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live